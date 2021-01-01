Oca Low Black Suede Sneaker Women - 7 - Also in: 8, 6.5, 5, 5.5, 6, 7.5

The soft and supple suede on this number lends a luxe touch to our OCA Low Black Suede, giving the extra style points to a classic black sneaker. The OCA Low Suede is a favorite amongst the CARIUMA team, thanks to the premium soft suede that we sourced specifically for this sneaker. Featuring our signature memory foam and leather hybrid insole that molds to your feet, as well as a unique cap toe design and perfectly weighted fully-stitched outsole, the OCA Low Suede is a perfect marriage of style and comfort. As always, we've infused the Carioca lifestyle into every sneaker-with unique details like debossed metal aglets and subtle branding around the sneaker-bring Rio with you wherever you go.