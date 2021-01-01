Occupational Therapy OT Month OT Therapist Leopard Print T-Shirt

If you are looking for a unique gift or present idea tee to any Occupational Therapists or Occupational Therapy Assistant in your family or friends. This Leopard Print graphic art drawing design is a great awesome apparel for you. Show your love and support to all OT or OTA in your life by wearing this "Occupational Therapy OT Therapist Floral Cute OTA" proudly. The perfect tee to wear to all proud therapist this coming April Occupational Therapy Month. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem