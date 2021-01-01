Occupy Mars Space Explorer T-Shirt

Humanity's future is in space, and Mars is the best planet to become humans next home.Perfect for kids the junior astronaut, astronomer, teachers and scientists. Great for fans of astronomy, rockets, rocketry, model rockets, and the search for aliens. Who will win the Race in Space to Mars? Mission to Mars to inhabit and terraform the planet. The Solar System is our target and X marks the spot.The race to occupy Mars is on. Join the movement of ambitious space lovers and dreamers. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem