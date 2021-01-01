TCL OCEAN BLUE IN-EAR HEADPHONES WITH MIC - SOCL200BL

DETAIL YOU CAN HEAR, AND FEEL SOCL in-ear headphones provides you with an immersive listening experience. With precision engineered audio drivers, combined with our world class Acoustic Pro Panel sound signature, they provide a crystal-clear and balanced sound. So, no matter the genre of music, you’ll be able to clearly hear every note with high-fidelity.MADE FOR MUSIC ON THE MOVE An in-line remote makes switching songs and accepting or rejecting calls simple, without ever taking your device out of your pocket. Bluetooth-enabled models offer freedom from wires while still keeping you in control of your music. Oval acoustic tube design for ear caps provide you with a comfortable and ergonomic fit that’s perfect for continuous and long-term usage.YOUR ENTERTAINMENT. YOUR STYLE. Vibrant color schemes let you easily find the pair that matches your personality, or even your mood. From opaque glossy finishes to translucent gradient options, along with a variety of color options to choose from, SOCL is our most expressive series of headphones.12.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear soundTranslucent housing and gradient cableSuperb comfort fitCall and music control3 sizes of earcaps for all earsModel SOCL200BL Color Ocean BlueConvenience In-line Control For: Answer/reject calls, play/pause music, change tracks, switch between music and callsSound Frequency Range 15 - 22000hz Sensitivity 102db Impedance 32ohm Maximum Power Input 20mw Speaker Drivers 12.2mmAccessories Quick Start Guide Yes