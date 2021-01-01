NEST NEW YORK Ocean Mist & Coconut Water Body Lotion in No Color at Nordstrom Rack

Unwind with this beautifully fragranced body lotion that offers a seaside escape featuring notes of natural coconut absolue, tropical tiare blossom, white cedarwood, and a fresh ocean mist accord. The fast-absorbing, moisturizing formula works to soften and smooth dry, rough skin. Sodium hyaluronate helps attract and seal in moisture. Camelina oil enhances suppleness. Kahai oil helps improve hydration and firmness. - Size: 10 fl. oz- Scent: Ocean Mist & Coconut Water- For directions, see "Additional Info"- Made in USA