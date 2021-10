Sachajuan Ocean Mist creates a tousled and textured appearance with just a few spritzes of this vitamin-rich formula. This travel size leave-in conditioner leaves a matte finish and features a flexible holding power. Vitamin B12 nourishes each strand to soften and promote natural curls. This spray may also be used to protect your follicles from heat damage caused by styling.Key Benefits: ConditionsSoftensHydratesNourishesPromotes natural curls