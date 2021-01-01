OCFD fisherman hilarious graphic design Tote Bag

Another blissful fly fishing original designed capturing the essential elements and recognizing the stress relief that is fishing for so many This Happiness is A Big Fish And A Witness graphic design is an exclusive novelty design 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.