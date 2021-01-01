October birthday Queen Since October 1947 October girl Premium T-Shirt

Queen Was Born In October Happy Birthday Queen Born In October 1947 For Women, sep birthday for women October birthday present for women, wife, girl, girlfriend, niece, aunt, mother, mom, grandma, sister, melanin, black queen. October girl for women, queens are born in October, queens born in October. October birthday for women. 1947 Birthday Princess, a queen was born in 1947 This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.