October Girl Halloween Messy Bun Lady Hair Sunglasses Funny Tote Bag

October girl design featuring a woman with sunglasses and an orange leopard bandana with a ghost print as a Halloween gift for women who love spooky autumn horror and scary fall shows with bats, and ghosts on the Halloween party day, born in October month. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.