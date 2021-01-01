October Girl She Slays She Prays Shes Beautiful Smile Premium T-Shirt

Shimmering and nice graphic October birthstone design with hearts, crowns, and leaves images. Perfect print ideas for queens that born on Octobers and for a girls, mom, and ladies that loves birthday accessories and astrology posters. Hurry and be amazed with this style of strong queens celebrating October birthday and while doing birthdate cake and astrology stickers. Gift to your grandma, mom, ladies, and girls that love to celebrate birthdate as a queen melanin. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.