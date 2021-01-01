October We Wear Pink Cat Halloween Breast Cancer Awareness Tote Bag

Grab this October We Use Pink Cat design as a gift for your mom, wife, grandma, aunt, sister, daughter or bestie who is fighting! This pink ribbon is a great present for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Birthday or Christmas! Use this October We Use Pink Cat design spread awareness and believe you can tackle cancer! This inspirational pink ribbon for women, ladies & girls is a perfect support gift for metastatic breast cancer warriors, fighters & survivors! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.