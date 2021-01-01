October We Wear Pink Ribbon Flamingo Breast Cancer Awareness T-Shirt

Flamingo Breast Cancer Awareness. We wear pink ribbon for breast cancer awareness. This breast cancer warrior awareness mothers, grandmothers, aunts, cousins, sisters and friends tee support believe, superhero pink ribbon fight against women. For every breast cancer warrior, breast cancer fighter & breast cancer survivor. I wear pink proudly for support of those with breast cancer. Great outfit for breast cancer awareness month for fighters, warriors, survivors. For all who fight Breast Cancer. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem