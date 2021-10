The base and stem of Vagabond House\'s captivating Octopus pewter stemmed cocktail glasses are intricately detailed; a kraken style octopus lifts an impressive anchor while balancing the glass wine bowl in decoratively detailed tentacles. A delightful, amusing choice for serving an Octopus\' Garden Martini or a shrimp studded Bloody Mary, our octopus cocktail glasses are at home in your beach house or at your Steam Punk themed soiree.