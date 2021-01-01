Odyssey Wireless DVD Headphones Compatible with 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 and 2021 Model Years

COMPATIBILITY - Honda or Odyssey DVD Headphones Headsets (Set of Two) 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019. NOT Bluetooth, so these headphones don't need to be paired and are already programmed to work for you! Remember to press the 'Rear Audio' button on the radio to turn the wireless transmitter for your car on (more info located in your car's owner manual). BULK PACK - You get TWO headphones (enough for 2 people). Headphones comes programmed to work for you - Just sit in the rear seat, and you'll be good to go! Remember, these will not work in the front seat. We program these headphones so that they will not interfere with any of your other programmed headphones. You can use up to 8 headphones at the same time without issue. Just be sure that all users have a clear line-of-sight to the video screen where the wireless transmitter is found. LEASE RETURNS - Avoid a lease return fee by making sure these headphones are included in your