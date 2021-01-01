oem urbanx 2021 stereo headphones for samsung galaxy s20 5g uw braided cable - designed by akg - with microphone (black) usb-c connector (us.

*Comes with USB-C connector* for new Android devices Like Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW That DO NOT have 3.5mm headphone jack. Earbuds style designed for easy ear fit and AMAZING sound quality Inline microphone keeps you connected to all your conversations while on the go Headphones don't need batteries and are plug and play, no complicated setups. Braided cable ensures durability and less prone to tangle. UrbanX Certification comes with free 90 day warranty on all UrbanX products. If you have any issue with your purchase please let us know and we'll get it resolved for you without needing to open a return. supports all versions, including: SM-G981V