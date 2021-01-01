MILLY Off The Shoulder Dress in Blush. - size XS (also in L, M) MILLY Off The Shoulder Dress in Blush. - size XS (also in L, M) 72% viscose 28% polybutylene terephthalate. Made in China. Dry clean only. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Fold-over neckline. Off-shoulder stylingMid-weight ribbed knit fabric. MILL-WD980. KRD095. The MILLY collection epitomizes bold, advanced contemporary fashion with a feminine edge. Designer and founder Michelle Smith transforms classics by merging American sportswear silhouettes with distinctive Parisian atelier techniques. Smiths eye for impeccable detail, use of luxurious, cutting-edge fabrics and precise tailoring have made MILLY a cult favorite across the globe.