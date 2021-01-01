Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman Off-The-Shoulder Gown

Elegant jacquard gown with a sultry neckline, pleated bodice, and an A-line silhouette. Off-the-shoulder Cap sleeves Concealed back zipper Polyester/elastane Lining: Polyester Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 64.25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall, 32" bust, 24" waist, 35" hips Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Inspired by her father, a meticulous and highly skilled tailor, designer Rickie Freeman moved to New York at 17 to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology, eventually launching her line Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman in the 1980s. Since then, Freeman has designed stunning special-occasion dresses for all women. She personally tries on every creation, ensuring every detail is perfect. Dress Collections - Teri John > Teri Jon By Rickie Freeman > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman. Color: Sapphire. Size: 10.