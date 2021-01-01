Cushnie Off the Shoulder Knit Pencil Dress in Black Self: 83% viscose 17% polyContrast Fabric: 100% viscose. Made in China. Dry clean only. Elasticized neckline. Heavyweight knit fabric. Rib and mesh fabric at sleeves. Stretch fit. CUSH-WD226. 2208304-10. About the designer: CUSHNIE represents a women’s luxury ready-to-wear label driven by a mission to empower women while celebrating diversity. Founded by Carly Cushnie, CEO and Creative Director of the namesake label, each piece is artfully crafted with sculptural lines and masterfully tailored to achieve a perfect fit for the female body. Revered for combining a harmonious balance of proportion, structure, and fluidity, the brand fully embodies a defining sense of luxe, bold sensuality and sophisticated timeless appeal for the new modern woman.