Carolina Herrera Off-The-Shoulder Puff-Sleeve Button-Down Gown

An off-the-shoulder style with pretty puff-sleeves, this gown exudes Edwardian elegance with a modern twist from buttons along the front and a belt to cinch the waist. Off-the-shoulder neckline Short puff sleeves Button front Self-tie belt at waist 100% silk Dry clean Made in USA of imported fabric SIZE & FIT True to size Classic fit About 64.5" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Carolina Herreras eponymous brand reflects her signature personal style. Since launching her line in 1981, the Venezuelan designer has won numerous accolades and landed many notable figures on best-dressed lists. Today, the labels Creative Director Wes Gordon delivers on the labels elegant aesthetic with sophisticated yet whimsical dresses, separates and accessories. Designer Evening - Herrera /CH > Carolina Herrera > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Carolina Herrera. Color: Melon. Size: 12.