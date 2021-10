Jason Wu Collection's top is designed with an elegant, off-the-shoulder neckline that's gathered for pretty texture. It's made from lightweight cotton-poplin and has a ruched bust and flattering curved seams through the slim bodice. Style it with the label's [midi skirt id1257528] or sharp tailoring. Wear it with: [The Row Tote id1213116], [The Attico Mules id1262138].