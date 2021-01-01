Luli Fama Off The Shoulder Ruffle Crop Top in Pink. - size M (also in S, XS) Luli Fama Off The Shoulder Ruffle Crop Top in Pink. - size M (also in S, XS) 99% viscose 1% lurex. Made in Colombia. Hand wash. Elastic neckline and hem with dual front tie closure. Bell sleeves. Lightweight fabric with lurex threading throughout. LULI-WS5. L687K66. Luli Fama is known for its universally flattering fit and immaculate designs. Luli Fama incorporates an eclectic mix of vibrant hues and bold prints resulting in a unique look that is at once sophisticated and festive. Artfully placed embellishments, such as faceted glass beads and gold hardware in the form of seashells and starfish create a perfect balance on streamlined silhouettes.