Fil coupe georgette dress with a sultry neckline, pleated bodice, and tiered skirt. Sweetheart neckline Off the shoulder Cap sleeves Concealed back zipper Polyester Lining: Polyester Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 62" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Dress Collections - Modern Evening > Ml Monique Lhuillier > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. ML Monique Lhuillier. Color: Water Colored Lilies. Size: 6.