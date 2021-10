This design makes a great gift for a secretary, receptionist, dental, dentist, medical or doctor office team who want matching group photos. Office staff team or teachers can wear this office squad apparel for matching group photos also. Office Squad design is perfect gift for anyone who works in an office, admissions, human resources or business. Coworkers, staff, assistants, and aides will appreciate this design. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem