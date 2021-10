Cute Dachshund outfit. Man's best friend is the Dachshund dog. Are you a dog lover, dog owner or a dog mum? Love for the Dachshund The dog Dachshund Hotdog top is perfect for sleeping. Perfect as a nightgown, pyjamas or pyjamas for the late sleeper, the morning grumpy or even the night owl. Fun gift idea for men and women who like to dream, sleep, chill and relax. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem