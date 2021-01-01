Godzilla vs Kong - Official Neon Logo Tote Bag

One Will Fall. In theaters and streaming exclusively on @hbomax in the US only, for 31 days, at no extra cost to subscribers. Official Legendary product. Let the fan in you show some love for Godzilla, for Kong, or for both! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.