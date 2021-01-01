That Melanin Tho Official Registered Black Owned Business Tote Bag

That Melanin Tho Apparel - No Matter How Dark or How Light We Are Proud of our Melanin Skin. We Celebrate Our History All Year Long! That Melanin Tho is Black Owned Business we offer designs and characters the same hue as you! Don't let others try to gain funds off of our melanin. Support A REAL Black Owned Business. That Melanin Tho Apparel. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.