Franklin Official Size Aluminum Futsal Goal, Multi

The Franklin® Official Size Aluminum Futsal Goal offers a superior quality and convenient foldable design that makes this goal portable. With its all-aluminum, 3” x 3” square front frame, this versatile indoor goal is one of the best Futsal goals available. Product Features Heavy-duty, semi-permanent Futsal soccer goal 100% rustproof aluminum square front frame with protective white powder-coated finish 60 ply netting is easy to attaches using self-stick straps Easy assembly design make setup fast while the folding feature makes storage convenient Round side braces provide frame stability Easy twist-on protective suction base pads are perfect for use delicate indoor surfaces Additional Details Height 6'7" Width 9' X 10" Depth 3' Weight 57lbs 3” x 3” square front frame