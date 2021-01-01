Officially Double Digits 10th Birthday Construction Truck T-Shirt

Construction Vehicles Birthday T-Shirt for 10 year old boys turning 10 year old for 10th birthday construction shirt 10 year old boy who is digging being 10. Construction themed Birthdays party supplies, shirts with trucks, loaders, dumpers and excavators. This construction Birthday shirt 10 makes a unique 10th Double Digits Birthday shirt Idea for sons, nephews. 10th birthday Shirt for builders. This is how I Roll Best for Kids who say I'm 10 and crushing it. Cute construction graphic shirt for boys. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem