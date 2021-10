A microbead footbed cushions and massages every step in a sneaker-DNA mule designed specifically for taking a break and relaxing your stride. It pairs layers of soft, breathable mesh with a serrated rubber tread to keep the comfort game high and the sporty vibe strong. Cushioning: absorbs impact and distributes weight for consistent, buoyant comfort under each step Adjustable lacing with tie closure Removable insole Synthetic and textile upper