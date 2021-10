Japanese Streetwear Lofi for sad, tired or depressed people who love Vaporwave and aesthetic art, Tokyo, Osaka, music, retrofuturism and glitch. Featuring Japanese Kanji and Hiragana characters 1980 1990 Vintage Style Japanese retro aesthetic clothing for e-boys, e-girls, teenagers, boys, girls, women and men. Fashion for antisocial people who like Manga, Anime, Punk, Retrowave, Grunge, Cyberpunk and Otaku. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem