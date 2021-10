A T-shirt with the Japanese lettering offline in vintage retro print design. With the nostalgic offline t-shirt, you can hear and dream of the depressing sad boy Cloud Rap and Vaporwave music. Experience Harajuku close to your skin! Stylish and clean shirt for anime and manga fans, inspired by the 90s, for men, women, boys and girls. Go off the internet with the aesthetic culture gift for any music festival Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem