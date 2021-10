This item is made to order and has longer processing times. Miniature opals suspended asymmetrically from elegant gold arcs. Available in 14k yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold. Earring backs are 10k gold. Sold as pairs or single earrings. Please keep in mind that all stones in our collection are natural and therefore vary in color from each other. We guarantee the best selection and composition of colors available, however we cannot guarantee exact replicas of the stones photographed.