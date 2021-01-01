Free People OG Long Sleeve Tee in Burgundy. - size XS (also in S) Free People OG Long Sleeve Tee in Burgundy. - size XS (also in S) 96% cotton 4% elastane. Rib knit fabric. Godet pleat at back yoke. Imported. FREE-WS2766. OB1164798. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.