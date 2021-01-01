Oh Me So Corny Funny Adult Candy Corn Halloween Tote Bag

Want an adult joke this Halloween? Spend the day that you're so corny and show her what you mean that night! Great for trick or treating with friends. And who doesn't love candy corn! Throw a Halloween party, bob for apples and get all the candy you can! Oh Me So Corny Funny Candy Corn Halloween design is great for friends and family! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.