Estée Lauder Oh Naturelle! Pure Color Envy Paint-On Liquid Lipcolor By Violette, Matte Finish. A matte-finish liquid lipstick in sexy, limited-edition nude shades. Liquid envy. Sleek. Sexy. Matte Smooth. Voila - your nude attitude. Oh Naturelle! The New Collection by Violette. Influencer, Makeup Artist and Estee Lauder Global Beauty Director. Nudes for your skin tone, your style, your look. So many ways to go bare, you’ll blush.