Ohm Resistance - Funny Physics Gift Premium T-Shirt

Funny physics design of Ohm electrical resistance. This design is cool for men, women, boys, girls and kids. A great gift for physicists, electrical engineers, materials scientists, science nerds, electronics lovers, professors, teachers and students. A great gift for science events, science conferences, university, laboratory or school. This design is also great for all occasions like birthday gift, anniversary gift, graduation gift or degree gift. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.