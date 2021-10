Oi music is a way of life! Oi! music or street punk is the working class skinhead sound of the 80's punk scene. For working class youths who love the skinhead subculture and Oi!, Streetpunk, Hardcore-Punk, Skinhead Reggae, Two-Tone Ska or 80s punk music. Great "Oi Oi Oi!" gift for those Street Punks and Skins you know who have tattoos of spiderwebs on thier elbows. 80's Skinheads and punks unite! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem