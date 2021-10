What It Is: A dual-phase water lotion for men that combines pore-refining toner with oil-absorbing clay and powder. This product was formerly known as Oil Control Clearing Solution. In an effort to take care of the environment like they take care of men's skin, Lab Series has repackaged the same great formula you love in new, more sustainable packaging that is now recyclable. What It'S For: Oily, breakout/acne-prone skin What It Does: Oil Control Clearing Water Lotion is a toner for men with oil