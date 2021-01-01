Murad Oil Control Mattifier Spf 15 (50ml)

Murad Oil-Control Mattifier SPF15 50ml Oil-Control Mattifier SPF 15 reduces shine on contact and keeps skin free of excess oil for up to for 8 hours. Oil-Control Complex helps regulate oil production while preserving moisture to provide a long-lasting matte finish. Additional Features and Ingredients: Willow Bark Extract helps manage breakouts and clears skin of impurities Argan Extract reveals smoother, softer skin Provides UVA/UVB protection Directions for use: Massage evenly over your face every day after cleansing and applying a Murad recommended treatment. Key Ingredients: Ensulizole 1.0%, Octinoxate 7.50%, Zinc Oxide 3.0%