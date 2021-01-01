Replenix Oil-Free Face Sunscreen SPF 50+ 2 oz.

The Oil-Free Face Sunscreen SPF 50+ from Replenix is a mineral-based sunscreen that delivers powerful broad-spectrum and free radical protection. Ideal for sensitive and acne-prone skin types, the advanced SPF 50 formula features niacinamide and lactic acid to visibly brighten discoloration, including spots and acne scars, for a radiant glow. Micronized zinc oxide allows for a completely sheer formula that is perfect under makeup or worn on its own.Key Ingredients:Micronized Zinc Oxide: sheer, physical, broad-spectrum SPF 50 that protects against damaging UVA/UVB rays​Niacinamide: helps brighten discoloration, visibly reduces redness and supports healthy collagen productionHyaluronic Acid: skin’s surface retains water and seals in vital moisture and protects the skinLactic Acid: exfoliates and smooths skin providing visible skin-resurfacing results without irritationKey Benefits:Oil-free, dermatologist-developed mineral-based sunscreen delivers medical-grade antioxidants for superior broad-spectrum and free radical protectionPerfect for sensitive and acne-prone skin types, the advanced SPF 50 formula features brightening niacinamide and lactic acidInstantly visibly brightens discolorations, including spots and acne scars, for a radiant glowMicronized zinc oxide allows for a sheer formula that is perfect under makeup or on its own