Neutrogena Oil Free Facial Moisturizer SPF 15 Sunscreen & Glycerin - 4 fl oz

Neutrogena Oil-Free Daily Facial Moisturizer with SPF 15 Sunscreen combines 12-hour moisturization with sun protection. The sheer, non-greasy formula absorbs quickly into skin and has a lightweight feel and leaves skin feeling softer and smoother. Oil-free face moisturizer contains Broad Spectrum SPF 15 sunscreen to help prevent premature signs of skin aging caused by the sun. Developed by the #1 dermatologist rmended brand, this moisturizer is hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic while also being fragrance-free, dye-free and oil-free. Suitable for everyday use in a regular skincare routine, this face lotion turns at-home hydration into a self-care experience.