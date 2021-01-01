Neutrogena Oil-Free Pink Grapefruit Pore Cleansing Acne Wash and Daily Liquid Facial Cleanser with 2% Salicylic Acid Acne Medicine and Vitamin C, 6 fl. oz (Pack of 3)

6-fluid ounce pump bottle of Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Liquid Facial Cleanser with 2% salicylic acid to treat acne and prevent future breakouts, revealing clearer skin in just 1 week Oil-Free face wash contains an uplifting pink grapefruit scent and includes naturally derived grapefruit extracts plus Vitamin C Daily acne face wash contains MicroClear technology and maximum strength salicylic acid acne treatment to powerfully fight acne, breakouts, and blackheads Oil-free salicylic acid cleanser targets acne-fighting power deep down into pore to remove oil, leaving skin feeling fresh Face wash and cleanser from the #1 Dermatologist Recommended Acne Brand is specially formulated for use in an acne-prone skin care routine and will rinse clean without over-drying skin