From neutrogena

Neutrogena Oil-Free Salicylic Acid Acne Fighting Face Wash, 9.1 fl. oz

$6.67 on sale
($12.72 save 48%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Face Wash with salicylic acid acne medication to help treat breakoutsThis acne face wash combines a powerful acne treatment and facial cleanser in a single formulaIt gently cleanses deep down into pores to cleanse skin & prevent future breakouts in one stepFace wash for acne-prone skin is made with 2% salicylic acid acne medicationMicroClear technology helps boost delivery of acne medication to help clear up acne & blackheadsThe acne-fighting formula is residue-free, oil-free and non-comedogenic so it won't clog poreAcne wash rinses clean to help unclog pores & fight acne without over drying or irritating skinNeutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash is the #1 dermatologist recommended acne-fighting face cleanser

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com