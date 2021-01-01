Rene Furterer OKARA Blond Brightening Spray in Beauty: NA. Rene Furterer OKARA Blond Brightening Spray in Beauty: NA. Developed to meet the needs of natural and bottle blondes, the Rene Furterer OKARA Blond range is formulated with natural key ingredients, Okara Extract and ReflectLumiere to repair, lighten and illuminate all shades of blonde hair. This leave-in spray features natural Mica particles and vitamins to enhance blonde hair while a high concentration of ReflectLumiere progressively lightens strands by one shade or more for a naturally sun-kissed effect.. Vitamins B5 and E add shine and moisture. For natural, highlighted or bleached blonde hair. Free of silicones, SLS, parabens, and hydrogen peroxide. 5 fl oz. Shake well, then spray on dry or damp hair from a distance of 8 inches and comb through. Do not rinse. REFU-WU16. P0004557. Over 60 years ago, trailblazing hairstylist Rene Furterer's philosophy that just like a plant in fertile soil, beautiful hair grows only from a healthy scalp, led to the development of this luxurious hair care brand. Using pure essential oils and key plant extracts, Rene Furterer products reveal, enhance and beautify by addressing the needs of both the scalp and hair. Combining scientific expertise and the mastery of hair styling to create high quality formulations, these professional based products reveal immediate and visible results.