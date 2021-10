An intensive color protecting & deeply conditioning hair mask. Features a rich & creamy texture with a refined floral fragrance. Naturally protects & prolongs the radiance of colored, dyed hair. Contains natural-origin Okara extract to repair hair weakened by color processing. Infused with natural-origin witch hazel extract, a powerful plant-based pigment fixing agent. Captures & preserves color at the core of hair. Hair appears completely detangled with a vibrant shine. Silicone-free.