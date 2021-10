Oktoberfest Octopus with Beer German Hat Funny Print Apparel. Make present who for people love Octoberfest, Beer Festival, drink beer, craft beer lover, schnitzel, eat Bavarian pretzels, bratwurst sausages, and munich wurst. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.