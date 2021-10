The M Jewelers NY Old English Initial Pendant in Metallic Gold. - size B (also in N) The M Jewelers NY Old English Initial Pendant in Metallic Gold. - size B (also in N) Gold plated necklace. Letter pendant. Lobster clasp closure. Measures approx 18.5 in lengthPendant measures approx 0.75 H. Made in USA. TSNR-WL123. TM23G.