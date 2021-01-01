The Bosca Old Leather Checkbook Clutch boasts room enough for your cards, cash, and a specialized compartment for your checks as well. Keep all of these daily necessities on hand in sleek style with this one of a kind leather piece. Constructed from Bosca Old Leather which is hand-stained Italian leather with a glossy finish. Old Leather is certified Italian Vegetable Tanned leather. Snap closure. Silver-tone Bosca logo at front. Rear framed kiss-lock change pocket. Interior features a pen well, seven card slots, an ID window, a removable checkbook holder, two stash pockets, and two currency compartments. Made in Italy. Measurements: Bottom Width: 7 1 4 in Depth: 1 in Height: 4 1 2 in Weight: 9 oz