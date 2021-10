Accessorize in style with this Sterling Hammer Bangle Bracelet, by Gorham. Wear it by itself or with other bangles to add panache to an outfit. Features a highly polished mirror finish with beautiful hammered design. Makes the perfect gift for her, or yourself! Comes in a cream colored gift box and includes a care card, cloth pouch and polishing cloth. Small sterling hammer bangle bracelet measures 2-1/2 inch diameter x 2 mm wide.