Cameo Italiano "Old Memories" Cameo & Cultured Pearl Pendant Necklace Enjoy the classic look of this cameo necklace embellished with cultured pearls. The styling, craftsmanship and rose-gold color make this piece unforgettable. Rolo-chain necklace embellished with round white cultured pearls Oval cameo shell drop features a carved flower; straight shank; textured frame Lobster-claw clasp Necklace approx. 15-3/4"L x 1/8"W; 2" extender; fits 17-3/4" neck Pendant drop approx. 1-1/2"L to 3/4"W Cameo approx. 0.78" Sterling silver; .925, 18K gold-plated Made in Italy Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate White Shell: 20 x 15mm White Cultured Pearl: 3.5mm